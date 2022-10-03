Fox Business Network’s Prime Fall Lineup Includes Mike Rowe, Kelsey Grammer & More

Mike Rowe, Kelsey Grammer, and others will be hosting original and returning programs as part of Fox Business Network’s FBN Prime this fall.

TV Insider can exclusively reveal the programming slate for the third season of Fox Business Network’s popular programming block, beginning Monday, October 17. Returning to the lineup: all-new episodes of How America Works with Mike Rowe, American Built hosted by Stuart Varney, American Dream Home hosted by Cheryl Casone, and American Gold: The Legend of Bear Gulch.

With Kacie McDonnell on maternity leave, Miami real estate veteran Katrina Campins will step in on Mansion Global. As for the new offerings, Grammer narrates Historic Battles for America: Crucial Conflicts. Plus, the lineup includes Duck Family Treasure and American Dynasty.

Check out the full lineup below.

Mondays

8:00 p.m. How American Works: Rowe serves as narrator and executive producer on the series that spotlights industries and workers that serve as the backbone of our nation. Each week, viewers will get an intimate look at the lives of firefighters, cement masons, national parks stewards and other industry experts.

9:00 & 9:30 p.m. American Built: Varney will speak with architects, engineers, and historians to discuss what goes into building notable landmarks, including the San Francisco Bay Bridge, the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Tuesdays

8:00 p.m. Historic Battles for America: Crucial Conflicts: Grammer will dive into key battles that left an indelible mark on America, including Bunker Hill, The Alamo, Antietam, and more. The episodes will analyze the strategies deployed in each conflict, the motivations of the soldiers who fought it, and the consequences that still resonate long after the final shot was fired.

9:00 p.m. American Dynasty: The docuseries takes a look at the most iconic family empires in American history, chronicling influential families from the 18th Century to the present day, including The Rockefellers, The Vanderbilts, and The Kennedys. It will reveal how each family first achieved fame and fortune and display the following generation’s fight to live up to the near-impossible example set by their ancestors. It also features expert commentary on the lasting legacies of these families from guests such as late-night icon Jay Leno, FBN’s Larry Kudlow, David Rockefeller, Patrick J. Kennedy, and others.

Wednesdays

8:00 & 8:30 p.m. Mansion Global: Campins will use her breadth of knowledge and experience in the housing market as she takes viewers inside the most opulent, first-class properties across the states.

9:00 & 9:30 p.m. American Dream Home: The series features the inspiring stories of American families finding their dream home, once again spotlighting Beach Life and Gone Country themed locations. Each episode shows hopeful homeowners sharing the stories that led them to their success.

Thursdays

8:00 p.m. Duck Family Treasure: The series follows brothers Jase and Jep Robertson, alongside their eccentric Uncle Si and expert treasure hunter Murry Crowe as they search for buried treasure. Along with other Robertson family members, Jase and Jep’s wives Missy and Jessica Robertson will also be featured.

9:00 p.m. American Gold: The Legend of Bear Gulch: The Dale Brothers return to Bear Gulch, Montana, to take another shot at finding ‘Ole’s Gold,’ the legendary gold vein said to be worth millions of dollars.