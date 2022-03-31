Kelsey Grammer to Narrate History Series on Fox Business Network

The Fox Business Network has announced a slate of new projects, including a Kelsey Grammer-narrated series about American history.

According to Deadline, the former Frasier star will narrate Legends & Lies, the series that examines stories related to the founding of the United States, as well as the Wild West and the Civil War. The show originally debuted on the Fox News Channel in 2015 and was hosted by Bill O’Reilly and narrated by Dermot Mulroney (Shameless).

The series last aired in 2018, when political commentator Brian Kilmeade took over hosting duties from O’Reilly for the third season. It’s not yet known if the rebooted version will have a host, but Grammer will provide voice-over work to accompany dramatizations of key moments in American history.

Other new projects joining FBN’s second season of programming include My Dream Car!, hosted by former FOX Sports and NASCAR reporter Danielle Trotta. The program follows the sentimental journey of families finding, buying, restoring, and surprising their parents with the car they once owned and loved.

Ben Weiss, founder of beverage brands Bai and Crook & Marker, will also debut Billion Dollar Idea, which features 15 elite entrepreneurs competing head-to-head, testing their ideas with the hopes of being the winner of Weiss’ up to one million dollar investment.

The slate also includes returning series How America Works with Mike Rowe, American Built hosted by Stuart Varney, Mansion Global with Kacie McDonnell, and American Dream Home hosted by Cheryl Casone.

See Also Jimmy Smits to Star in CBS Pilot ‘East New York’ Read on for a breakdown of all the pilots in the works for the 2022-2023 season, including casts.

Grammer is best known for playing Dr. Frasier Crane on the NBC sitcom Cheers and its spin-off Frasier. His other credits include his Golden Globe-winning performance in the drama series Boss and the period drama series The Last Tycoon. He most recently appeared in the Peacock crime series Dr. Death.

Legends & Lies, Premiere, Thursday, April 28, 8/9c, Fox Business Network