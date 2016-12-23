‘The Librarians’ Deals With Some Major Turbulence (VIDEO)

Emily Aslanian
Comments
The Librarians - 306 - And The Trial of the Triangle
TNT
The Librarians - 306 - And The Trial of the Triangle

The Librarians

 More

Our favorite brainiacs face a new challenge in The Librarians‘s “And the Trial of the Triangle,” which airs on Christmas night. In Season 3’s third episode, it seems all of The Librarians hard work, particularly that of leaders Flynn Carsen (Noah Wyle) and Eve Baird (Rebecca Romijn) isn’t paying off, as Pure Evil spreads across the world. They must not only locate the Eye of Ra to stop Pure Evil from taking over completely, but the team simultaneously tackles the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle. Sounds like a doozy.

In the exclusive clip below, the pressure to succeed weighs on Flynn, who is willing to put the lives of civilians at risk for the greater good—but not on Baird’s watch. While aboard a plane, she shoves Flynn into the tiny bathroom for a chat that turns into much more when she (literally) knocks some sense into him.

RELATED: The Librarians Face a New Ancient Villain in Season 3

Meanwhile, in the plane’s cabin, the team encounters some ominous turbulence that might have you cancelling your holiday flight!

This episode also marks Wyle’s TV-writing debut, and from the looks of it, he’ll be taking his character to a pretty dark place in this episode.

Watch the clip below for more.

The Librarians, Sundays, 8/7c, TNT

The Librarians - TNT

The Librarians where to stream

The Librarians

Noah Wyle

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Matt Lauria as Josh Folsom — 'CSI: Vegas' Season 3 Episode 3
1
‘CSI: Vegas’: What Josh’s Major Job Change Means for His & Allie’s Relationship
Sting 2024
2
AEW ‘Revolution’: Emotional Sting Bids Farewell to Wrestling After 40 Years
Kate Winslet and Guillaume Gallienne in 'The Regime' on HBO
3
Where Is HBO’s ‘The Regime’ Supposed to Take Place?
4
15 Worst Best Picture Winners
Kate Winslet and Matthias Schoenaerts in HBO's 'The Regime'
5
‘The Regime’: Who Is Kate Winslet’s Character Based On?