‘The Mick’ is the ‘StuporNanny’ We Need (VIDEO)

Damian Holbrook
1 Comment
The Mick - Kaitlin Olson
THE MICK: Kaitlin Olson (R) in the special premiere of THE MICK airing Sunday, Jan. 1 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. THE MICK makes its time period premiere with an all-new episode Tuesday, Jan. 3 (8:31-9:01 PM ET/PT on FOX. ©2016 Fox Broadcasting Co. CR: FOX

The Mick

 More

Rise and shine, America. It’s almost time for The Mick‘s Mackenzie “Mickey” (Kaitlin Olson) to rewrite the rules for modern child-rearing. If she can remember any of them.

In this exclusive clip from the comedy’s premiere episode—which sees boozy, brash Mickey agreeing to take care of her on-the-lam sister’s spoiled kids—Fox’s “Scary Poppins” has the kind of wake-up call that would totally get her banned from the Babysitter’s Club when her new charges (Sofia Black-D’Elia, Thomas Barbusca and Jack Stanton) come home from school. But don’t worry: The young’ins are just as crafty as their cracked-out aunt. (The housekeeper, Alba, not so much.)

The Mick, series premiere Sunday, Jan. 1, 8/7c, Fox.

The Mick - FOX

The Mick where to stream

The Mick

Kaitlin Olson

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie on 'American Idol'
1
Sneak Peek: ‘American Idol’ Top 26 Head to Hawaii With Mentor Allen Stone
Yellowstone - Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison
2
‘Yellowstone’ Couple Confirms Real-Life Romance
Kelly McCreary in 'Grey's Anatomy'
3
Another ‘Grey’s Farewell, A ‘Ghosts’ Wedding, ‘Picard’s Final Battle, ‘Florida Man’ on Netflix
Drake Bell attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
4
‘Drake & Josh’ Star Drake Bell Speaks Out After Being Reported ‘Missing and Endangered’
Howie Mandel on Extra
5
Howie Mandel Fires Back After Tom Sandoval Interview Backlash