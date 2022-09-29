[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 1, “Spies.”]

Ghosts is back! The spirits and livi of Woodstone B&B are beginning a new chapter following Season 1’s cliffhanger ending and it’s as delightful as ever.

After opening the doors for their first guests, Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) go through a bit of an ordeal when he becomes injured after falling through their floors. As Sam cares for Jay, he wonders if he might be able to see the ghosts now, but after an awkward encounter with a delivery man he thinks is Pete (Richie Moriarty), the theory is disproven.

Once recovered though, Jay and Sam are eager to get ready for their first guests as their intended customers backed out of staying after the floor debacle. The proprietors are hopeful to boost their reputation after initial bad reviews, and so they read the ghosts a riot act, banning them from messing with the incoming guests.

Upon welcoming the guests Debbie (Meagen Fay) and Tom (Don Lake), Sam thinks they’ve made a strong first impression and Jay agrees, but the ghosts begin to build doubt in Sam. Pete in particular warns that friendly mid-westerners always put up a kind front, but could be scathing behind the scenes.

And so, Sam decides to enlist the ghosts to spy on Debbie and Tom in order to try and fix issues before they get too big. Jay doesn’t agree with the method and asks Sam to not spy, but she doesn’t listen. Ultimately, Debbie and Tom aren’t happy with their stay, complaining about the sheets on their bed and Sam’s attitude.

The complaints are mostly private, but the ghosts keep Sam informed, and by proxy, Jay learns that his wife lied about not spying. But when comments about Sam are taken too far, Jay defends his wife against the customers. When Tom and Debbie wonder how they heard them talking, Jay and Sam claim the walls are thin. But Tom and Debbie mostly want to know why the couple cares what they think, and Sam and Jay reveal that they’re eager to get a good review, especially when they’ve seen Tom and Debbie’s scathing remarks about other businesses on Yelp.

Tom and Debbie don’t understand, though, as they thought all of their comments on Yelp were anonymous. Once they realize the reviews aren’t, Tom and Debbie panic and run to try and correct the situation. Their solution? To write a review for Woodstone, singing its praises while also claiming their account was hacked, negating any bad reviews they previously posted about other businesses.

Whether Tom and Debbie mean it or not, it’s a good sign for the B&B. And while one situation is resolved, another conflict unfolds as Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) continues to get closer to Nigel (John Hartman), which causes conflict among the ghosts. When Isaac wonders why Nigel isn’t interested in hanging out at the big house all of the time, the red coat reveals that he finds Thorfinn (Devan Long) to be a bit too boisterous.

When Isaac asks his friend to reign in his personality, Thorfinn retreats to the basement to live among the cholera ghosts. Realizing he’s hurt Thorfinn, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) and others convince Isaac to apologize to the Viking. In the end, Nigel and Thorfinn find common ground as they both enjoy watching trails of ants.

Ghosts, Season 2, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS