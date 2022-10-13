‘Hell of a Week’: Charlamagne Tha God Reveals His Perfect Guest Panel

Charlamagne Tha God has interviewed countless friends and celebrities, but he isn’t interested in looking backwards.

“I wouldn’t want to redo any of those [interviews] because I know that I learned from each and every conversation that I have; from each and every experience,” the host of Comedy Central’s Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God (formerly Tha God’s Honest Truth) tells TV Insider.

He would, however, revisit interviews with politicians as their careers evolve and change. “Of course you want President Biden to come back. Of course you want Vice President Harris to come back,” he says. “There’s always something going on with them that actually impacts our society.”

Politics are a key part of Hell of a Week, which shifted from a format of deep dives into social issues in Season 1 to a panel format à la Real Time with Bill Maher in Season 2. Charlamagne’s ideal panel consists of a “straight-shot, no-chasing comedian,” someone political, be it an analyst like Ari Melber or former White House staffer Kal Penn, and a “personality.” But the host emphasizes that you never know what will make up a perfect panel.

See Also Trevor Noah's Final 'The Daily Show' Episode Revealed After seven years, it's sadly time to say goodbye, and we now know when that will happen.

“Sometimes you see it on paper, and you’re like, ‘OK, that’s interesting,’ and sometimes you see it on paper, and you don’t know how it’s gonna go, but it turns out amazing” he explains.

Charlamagne is known for headline-grabbing conversation, like Ray J’s recent appearances on Hell of A Week to talk all things Kim Kardashian sex tape scandal, but the radio personality has limits.

“People are dealing with all types of traumas and stuff that they might be trying to heal from, having healed from, and you might trigger them with certain conversations,” he says. “I don’t want to ever put anybody in a situation where they don’t wanna talk about something. … I did my job as an interviewer asking the question, it’s up to you whether you want to answer it or not.”

Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God, Thursdays, 11:30/10:30c, Comedy Central