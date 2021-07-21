Charlamagne Tha God Teams With Stephen Colbert for Comedy Central Series

Charlamagne Tha God (a.k.a. Lenard McKelvey) is heading to Comedy Central ands teaming up with Stephen Colbert. The network has given a series order to Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey.

The radio personality, known for co-hosting the syndicated morning show The Breakfast Club, is stepping up to the microphone with this weekly half-hour series beginning Friday, September 17. According to Variety, along with featuring sketches, interviews, and “social experiments,” the show will shine a light on Charlamagne’s take on social issues.

Tha God’s Honest Truth puts Rachael Edwards in the showrunner seat as she executive produces alongside Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Aaron McGruder, Karen Kinney, James Dixon, and Norman Aladjem.

The new show reunites Charlamagne with president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group, Chris McCarthy. The radio host previously appeared on MTV and MTV2 talk and comedy shows where he made a connection with the executive.

“This is one of those moments where I can show you better than I can tell you,” said Charlamagne in a statement. “This is the third talk show Chris McCarthy has done with me and those shows prepared me for this opportunity. My South Carolina brethren Stephen Colbert is the ultimate co-sign in the late-night space and he wouldn’t co-sign no bulls**t! We are going to win an Emmy next year for best lighting direction I can feel it!!!”

Don’t miss out on the laughs that Tha God’s Honest Truth is sure to elicit when the series debuts on Comedy Central later this year.

Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard “Charlamange” McKelvey, Series Premiere, Friday, September 17, 10/9c, Comedy Central