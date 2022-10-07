First Look: Fireworks Light Up the Sky in ‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’ (PHOTO)

What could those tight-knit Waltons be transfixed by in A Waltons Thanksgiving?

“It’s the stunning fireworks display that closes out our Harvest Festival Fair,” says Bellamy Young (rear center above, with, clockwise, Teddy Sears as John, Christian Finlayson as Jason, Tatum Sue Matthews as Erin, Callaway Corrick as Elizabeth, Marcelle LeBlanc as Mary Ellen, Samuel Goergen as Jim Bob, Vivian Lee-Boulton as Edith and Logan Shroyer as John Boy).

Young returns as matriarch Olivia Walton for this “beautiful Thanksgiving adventure” airing November 20 at 8/7c on The CW, but it’s not all pyrotechnics and games. As she teases, “trouble can be lurking around every corner.”

As the CW logline reads, “John Boy (Shroyer) learns the true meaning of taking responsibility, Mary Ellen (Marcelle LeBlanc) comes to understand patience and collaboration, Grandma (Rebecca Koon) finds that winning can be complicated, and Olivia (Young) shares her healing heart with every other Walton family member — at a time when each of them need it most. And when a young boy enters the Waltons’ world, everyone’s life is changed in ways they could never have imagined — transformed forever through love, faith, and kindness.”

The young boy will not only transform lives, The CW teases, but also save some.

A Waltons Thanksgiving also stars Christian Finlayson as Jason, Tatum Matthews as Erin, Samuel Goergen as Jim Bob, Calloway Corrick as Elizabeth, Alpha Trivette as Grandpa Walton, and Rebecca Koon as Grandma Walton, with special guest stars Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. Richard Thomas, who originally starred as John Boy Walton in the beloved television series The Waltons, as adult John Boy, narrates the movie.

The Waltons original series was created by Earl Hamner.

A Waltons Thanksgiving, Sunday, November 20, 8/7c, The CW