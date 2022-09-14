The Waltons is coming back to The CW in a new holiday movie A Waltons Thanksgiving. Premiering November 20, the made-for-television movie is a follow up to last year’s The Waltons Homecoming.

A Waltons Thanksgiving reunites the titular family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934. The Great Depression has affected everyone, but patriarch John Walton (Teddy Sears) has found a way to provide for his family through the farm and by picking up a few odd jobs from the eccentric Baldwin Sisters. The Annual Harvest Festival Fair with its carnival rides, talent shows, and pie contests becomes the center of attention for the family. But the story is packed with important lessons.

“John Boy (Logan Shroyer) learns the true meaning of taking responsibility, Mary Ellen (Marcelle LeBlanc) comes to understand patience and collaboration, Grandma (Rebecca Koon) finds that winning can be complicated, and Olivia (Bellamy Young) shares her healing heart with every other Walton family member — at a time when each of them need it most,” reads the logline. “And when a young boy enters the Waltons’ world, everyone’s life is changed in ways they could never have imagined — transformed forever through love, faith, and kindness.” The young boy will not only transform lives, The CW teases, but also save some.

A Waltons Thanksgiving also stars Christian Finlayson as Jason, Tatum Matthews as Erin, Samuel Goergen as Jim Bob, Calloway Corrick as Elizabeth, Alpha Trivette as Grandpa Walton, and Rebecca Koon as Grandma Walton, with special guest stars Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. Richard Thomas, who originally starred as John Boy Walton in the beloved television series The Waltons, as adult John Boy, narrates the movie.

It’s produced by Magnolia Hill Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producer Sam Haskell, writer/co-executive producer Jim Strain, co-executive producer Hudson Hickman, producer Billy Levin, and producer Bobby Kelly. Joe Lazarov is the director/co-executive producer and Grammy-winner Tena Clark is the composer. The Waltons original series was created by Earl Hamner.

Check out photos from the upcoming flick, above and below.

A Waltons Thanksgiving, TV Movie Premiere, Sunday, November 20, 8/7c, The CW