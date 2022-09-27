‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Kayla Dies At 25

Brooke Bailey, known for appearing on the VH1 reality series Basketball Wives, has announced that her daughter, Kayla, has died. She was 25.

The reality star confirmed the tragic news in an Instagram post on Sunday, September 25, writing, “Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey. This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon.”

Details regarding the cause of death have not been revealed.

Fans and friends flooded Bailey’s Instagram comments with messages of love and support. Bailey herself expressed her gratitude in an Instagram Story, writing, “My baby girl is so Loved by all of youuuuu!!! The love and support my family has received today is unreal and so appreciated.”

“If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her she has forever changed your life,” she continued in a follow-up IG Story. “Thank you! Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love and attention.”

In a later post, Bailey shared an emotional message, saying, “Our God! Our God, is so Faithful. I have been fasting and praying for days. I thought it was for something else. It was God preparing me for this moment in my life. Although, I was not prepared. I am grateful for 25 years he Blessed me to have HIS child. To love her, to hold her, to teach her, to comfort her. She was my happiness on earth.”

Bailey recently returned to Basketball Wives for its 10th season, where she stars alongside Shaunie O’Neal, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, Jennifer Williams, Brandi Maxiell, DJ Duffey, Angel Brinks, British Williams, Nia Dorsey, and Noria-Dorsey Taggart. According to a VH1 synopsis, this season follows Bailey’s journey with in vitro fertilization (IVF) in the hopes of completing her family.

