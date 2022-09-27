Trouble comes to the ER on The Resident in the September 27 episode, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) comes down to consult on the situation — Dr. Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne) suggests where to start — but it seems things might be slowing down. “That’s it?” Dr. Leela Devi (Anuja Joshi) asks when Dr. Feldman (Tasso Feldman) assigns her and her intern to a sprained wrist. “Guess we did miss all the fun.” But then there’s a commotion, and everyone hurries into the room to find a patient holding Billie at scalpel-point. Can Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) talk him down and stop him? Watch the clip above to find out.

Conrad’s being put in a position to help Billie just as things are pretty uncertain between them. As the Season 6 premiere showed, he and Cade are together, but, if you ask Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner), that’s just because Conrad doesn’t know Billie’s interested.

Still, “Billie’s not gonna just mope around. There’s another potential love interest for her that comes in, and she has a very strong relationship with Conrad as his friend and a growing relationship with Austin as his friend, which might or may not become something else,” executive producer Amy Holden Jones, who promised more teases about what could be between Conrad and Billie, told TV Insider.

In this week’s “Peek and Shriek,” the high-stakes governor election results in violence at the polls, with multiple victims coming to Chastain. Conrad finds common ground with an aggressive patient, helping lead to a diagnosis for his outbursts. Plus, when another patient’s lung collapses, the doctors find a serious root of the issue.

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox