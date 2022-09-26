Netflix Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Elite’ Season 6 (VIDEO)

Class is back in session as Netflix announces the premiere date for the sixth season of Elite in a hot and steamy teaser video.

Set to land on the streamer on Friday, November 18, the sixth season of the hit Spanish teen drama will pick up after Samuel’s (Itzan Escamilla) death, with the students of Las Encinas facing a new school year while trying to cover up disasters of the past. The season will see its share of classroom conflicts, from racism, sexism, domestic abuse, and LGTBI-phobia, forcing the students to take action themselves to address these issues.

In the new trailer (watch below), we see returning cast members, including André Lamoglia (Iván), Valentina Zenere (Isadora), Carla Díaz (Ari), Martina Cariddi (Mencía), Adam Nourou (Bilal), and Manu Ríos (Patrick), many of them shirtless and making out with each other as water showers down on them from above.

The returning stars will be joined by new additions, Ander Puig (Ser o no ser, El trayecto), Carmen Arrufat (HIT, La inocencia), Álvaro de Juana (HIT, Luimelia), Ana Bokesa (Capítulo Cero, La que se avecina), and Álex Pastrana (Welcome to Edén, Los protegidos).

These new cast members will be replacing some of the show’s exiting stars, including the previously mentioned Escamilla, as well as Omar Ayuso (Omar), Claudia Salas (Rebeka), and Georgina Amorós (Cayetana).

Elite debuted on 5 October 2018 and became a breakout hit for the streamer. According to Netflix, the first season was streamed by over 20 million accounts within its first month of release. It was renewed for a second season that same month. In 2019, the show won a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish-Language).

Elite, Season 6, Premiere, Friday, November 18, Netflix