‘Bridgerton’ Stars Tease Season 3 Premiere Title & Romance for Polin (VIDEO)

Lady Whistledown is back, albeit briefly in a new segment featuring Bridgerton‘s Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, and Claudia Jessie, where they’re revealing Season 3 secrets for Netflix‘s TUDUM event.

As production on the next chapter of the Shondaland series inspired by Julia Quinn’s books continues in the U.K., the cast is offering some hints as to what fans can anticipate once the show does finally return. Among the exciting reveals are a premiere episode title and some early dialogue from the installment which is sure to set the season’s tone.

Season 3, as previously announced, will welcome Jess Brownell as showrunner to usher in the love story of Penelope Featherington (Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Newton). In Netflix’s exclusive TUDUM segment, above, Coughlan moderates a question and paint session between costars Newton and Jessie who play Bridgerton siblings Luke and Eloise.

Delivering some honest answers and interesting art, the pair are then joined by Coughlan who reveals herself from behind a privacy screen in the corner of the same room. Teasing that Lady Whistledown was talking about Season 3 details, Coughlan unveils a script for Season 3’s first episode, titled, “Out of the Shadows.” According to the cover page, Brownell serves as the writer of the installment and Tricia Brock is directing.

Asking if her costars want to hear what’s inside, Coughlan begins reading from the opening scene as Lady Whistledown. “Dearest gentle reader, we’ve been apart far too long. At last, London’s smart set has made its return, and so, too, has this author.”

“As the season begins, the question on everyone’s minds is, of course, which newly-minted debutante will shine the brightest? The crop this year appears to be rather dazzling indeed. Unfortunately, not every young lady can attract the light,” Coughland concludes the reading, shutting the script. “And that’s all you’re getting,” she teases.

According to Season 3’s logline, Penelope has decided to give up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after overhearing his unkind words about her in the Season 2 finale. Now, she’s focused on finding a husband that will grant her the independence to keep up her secret double life as the Ton’s leading scandal sheet writer, Lady Whistledown.

Meanwhile, Colin returns from his summer travels disheartened that Penelope’s showing him the cold shoulder. Eager to win her friendship back, Colin offers to help Penelope with her confidence in finding a husband this season, but perhaps the lessons will work a little too well. Stay tuned for more news on the Regency-era favorite as production on Season 3 continues, and check out the fun clip, above.

Bridgerton, Streaming now, Netflix