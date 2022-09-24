Following a campy teaser featuring Jennifer Coolidge, Netflix revealed a new official trailer for its upcoming limited series by Ryan Murphy, The Watcher. Announced alongside the footage at the streaming service’s virtual fan event TADUM was the key art and official release date of October 13.

“After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell,” the series’ description reads. “Ominous letters from someone calling themself ‘The Watcher’ are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out.”

Although footage for the show up to this point has leaned into its humor, the trailer above delves into the drama and thriller aspects of the story. It’s worth noting that the series is also based on a true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey. The Netflix series will adapt the series from a story published on The Cut in November 2018 by Reeves Wideman. It’s fitting that since the reveal of the series’ release date is so closely tied to the Halloween season, more creepy footage has been released.

Alongside Coolidge, The Watcher also stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Richard Kind, Terry Kinney, Joe Mantello, Noma Dumezweni, Christopher McDonald, Michael Nouri, Isabel Gravitt, Henry Hunter Hall, and Luke David Blumm.

The Watcher is created by Murphy and Ian Brennan. They also executive produce with Watts, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Bryan Unkeless, Eric Newman, Paris Barclay, Ariel Schulman, Henry Joost, and Scoop Wasserstein.