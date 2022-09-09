Karen Calhoun from Darren Dunn Realty can’t wait to sell you this dream home! Jennifer Coolidge stars in the new trailer for Netflix‘s The Watcher, and it’s the campy spoof energy you love. Hailing from Ryan Murphy, The Watcher also stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Richard Kind, and more, though you won’t see any of them in the trailer above.

Instead, it is a video tour of Coolidge’s Karen giving a tour of her newest listing. As Karen’s ad for the “dream house” describes, “657 Boulevard is a luxurious single family residence located in an elite New Jersey neighborhood that I personally rank as one of the best places to raise a family. The neighborhood value? High. School Quality? 9/10. Privacy? Pretty OK! I don’t think you should worry…”

“Interested in viewing this once-in-a-lifetime house? Call me, Karen Calhoun, for a tour,” she adds. “This home won’t stay on the market for long, so cash in those savings and start living your dream today!”

It seems the dream home won’t be all it’s cracked up to be. Netflix teases of the series: “Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Naomi Watts) just purchased their dream home in the idyllic suburb of Westfield, New Jersey, but after putting all of their savings into closing the deal they soon realize the neighborhood is less than welcoming.”

“There’s a kooky older woman named Pearl (Mia Farrow) and her brother Jasper (Terry Kinney), who sneaks into the Brannock’s house and hides in their dumbwaiter,” the logline continues. “There’s Karen (Jennifer Coolidge), the realtor and an old acquaintance of Nora’s, who makes them feel like they don’t really belong, and nosy neighbors Mitch (Richard Kind) and Mo (Margo Martindale), who don’t seem to understand property lines. Their icy welcome quickly turns into a full-blown living hell when ominous letters from someone calling themself ‘The Watcher’ start arriving, terrorizing the Brannocks to their breaking point as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out.”

Based on the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey, Netflix’s The Watcher also stars Terry Kinney, Joe Mantello, Noma Dumezweni, Christopher McDonald, Michael Nouri, Isabel Gravitt, Henry Hunter Hall, and Luke David Blumm.

The streamer is fully leaning into the humor of the show, creating an actual Zillow listing for the house and acting as if Karen is a real person. It’s even made a website for her (CallKarenRealEstate.com) that takes you straight to the house tour trailer on YouTube.

“There is nothing like this in the world! Have you ever seen a better replica of marble? I haven’t,” Coolidge says in the video. Over at the house’s dumbwaiter, she ominously quips, “it’s the way the maids transported the food and the linens without being seen or heard. And you know, I’m telling you, you could fit a person in there.” At one point, she also eats a cookie with glee across her face in what seems like a reference to her unforgettable “so moist” scene in A Cinderella Story.

The Watcher is created by Murphy and Ian Brennan. They also executive produce with Watts, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Bryan Unkeless, Eric Newman, Paris Barclay, Ariel Schulman, Henry Joost, and Scoop Wasserstein. A release date has not yet been announced.

The Watcher, Limited Series, TBA, Netflix