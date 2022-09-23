Queen Charlotte ‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff Sets Title as Netflix Unveils First Look (PHOTO)

Netflix is giving Bridgerton fans their first look at the upcoming spinoff series, now officially titled, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The limited series prequel spinoff about Queen Charlotte follows the figure’s rise to prominence and power, beginning with her younger years when she’ll be portrayed by India Amarteifio, leading into the time when Bridgerton is set and Golda Rosheuvel plays the monarch.

Along with unveiling the title, Netflix is also sharing their first look at Amarteifio in character as a young Queen Charlotte. The reveals are part of Netflix’s TUDUM celebration, set for Saturday, September 24. In a clip pulled from the lineup, below, stars Rosheuvel, Amarteifio, and Adjoa Andoh who plays Lady Danbury teases what fans can expect from the upcoming series.

The Shondaland title is written and helmed by showrunner Shonda Rhimes who executive produces with director Tom Verica and Betsy Beers. Along with Rosheuvel, Amarteifio, and Andoh, the cast includes Ruth Gemmell returning as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, and Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury.

Additional casting includes Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury, and Bridgerton‘s Hugh Sachs returning as Brimsley.

Along with this Queen Charlotte spinoff, production on Bridgerton‘s third season is currently in progress, so stay tuned for more news on both titles as they continue to take shape at Netflix.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix