Pulled ‘FBI’ Season 4 Finale Will Air — Find Out When

The FBI Season 4 finale was set to air on May 24, but that day, a Texas school shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead. Not only was the case similar, but there was going to be a personal storyline for Jubal (Jeremy Sisto). Viewers will now get to see that episode.

“Prodigal Son” has been slotted in to air in the slot of what would have been the third episode of Season 5, on Tuesday, October 4 at 8/7c. The logline reads: “As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son [Caleb Reese Paul], who is reluctant to cooperate with the case.”

The episode is airing two weeks after the Season 5 premiere, which saw some tension for Jubal when it came to his family with Tyler’s 15th birthday party ending up conflicting with a case involving a kidnapped teen. Tyler hadn’t smiled in weeks, Sam (Mara Davi) admitted to Jubal, and he was having a hard time making friends (with only three RSVPs for the party). Jubal figured it was just typical high school stuff, but Sam revealed that Tyler was eating alone in the library and she heard him crying in his room, but he didn’t want to talk about it. The leukemia was really affecting him, she explained, and he was insecure about his health.

Then Jubal couldn’t answer Tyler’s call during the case. When he didn’t answer his return call, Jubal called Sam, who revealed some classmates went to a Mets game instead of the party. Tyler was having a hard time dealing with it. By the time Jubal could check his messages, Tyler had sent quite a few asking where he was — and one from Sam read, “Always good to know that work is more important than your son.” Tyler was asleep when Jubal stopped by to see him at the end of the episode.

That’s all related to the season’s theme of “balance,” showrunner and executive producer Rick Eid told TV Insider. “We’ll see characters struggling to balance their all-consuming work lives with their personal lives. Regardless of how hard they try, it’s a tough needle to thread.”

FBI, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS