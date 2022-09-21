‘The Terminal List’ Season 2? Chris Pratt Tells Fans ‘You Have Nothing to Worry About’

If you loved the Prime Video series The Terminal List, you’ll be happy to hear star Chris Pratt thinks the chances of a second season coming to fruition are high.

Pratt stars as Lieutenant Commander James Reece in the series about a platoon ambush during a high-stakes covert Navy SEALs mission. The series is based on the novel of the same name by author Jack Carr, loosely inspired by his experiences as a Navy SEAL.

On Wednesday, Pratt was a guest on Carr’s podcast, where he shared whispers of a potential second season without confirming anything.

He told Carr, “To the rabid fans of The Terminal List out there, you have nothing to worry about. We love you and appreciate your support. It’s our life’s mission to make sure you can come back to the well. We are working away.”

See the interview below:

As for Carr, he was similarly tight-lipped while offering hope, noting, “We’ll see, there may be some cool stuff on the horizon being discussed.”

The series features an ensemble cast, including Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, and Jared Shaw among others.

The series debuted on July 1, releasing eight episodes — and while it had mixed reviews, it brought in good numbers for the streamer, with audiences tuning in for an average of 1.6 billion minutes throughout all the episodes.

While that might seem like a sure thing renewal for Amazon, a second season has yet to be announced. With the star and author leaking this much information today, the streamer is likely to make an announcement soon.

