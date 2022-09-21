‘She-Hulk’ Director Breaks Down Jennifer & Titania’s Ongoing Rivalry

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Season 1, Episode 5, “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans.”]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s fifth episode, “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans,” hinted at what’s in store for the remainder of the season.

In the wake of Jennifer Walters’ (Tatiana Maslany) ongoing battle with super influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) and a Daredevil (Charlie Cox) Easter egg, anything could happen next — and series director Anu Valia, who helms Episodes 5 through d 7, knows a thing or two about what that could be.

“I came in as a guest director, but it’s so nice to hear that people are having a good time and hopefully relating to Jennifer,” Valia tells TV Insider of the response to the series. “To be able to step in and be a small part of this much larger She-Hulk story and then the much larger universal storytelling is such an honor.”

Part of that storytelling involves the rivarly between Titania and Jen, which was teased when the influencer lost her trademark battle with the attorney. Titania vowed that the fight wasn’t over, and viewers can expect more conflict on the horizon. Which means more fun onscreen courtesy of Jamil.

“I feel like she was born to play this role,” Valia marvels over the Good Place alum. “She just embodies this character and I was so impressed working with her. [Tatiana and Jameela] really understood what this storyline is, and I think they had a lot of fun playing around with their rivalry.”

Of Titania, the director notes, “you can tell that she’s deeply insecure. That’s where this stuff comes from.” Valia even ponders what would possess Titania to choose Jennifer as a villain, and perhaps some answers are on the horizon. Valia teases, “We’ll see what happens with them.”

The director remains mum about details revolving around Matt Murdock/Daredevil’s return, along with suspicious behavior from Jon Bass‘ Todd, a character introduced during Jennifer’s online dating storyline.

Stay tuned to see how things unfold as She-Hulk continues on Disney+, and feel free to share your theories about what’s next for Jennifer and associates in the comments section, below.

She-Hulk, New Episodes, Thursdays, Disney+