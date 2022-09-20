‘Quantum Leap’ Promo Teases Justin Hartley’s Guest Appearance (VIDEO)

Justin Hartley is leaping back into NBC‘s TV lineup with a guest role in the network’s new Quantum Leap series.

In a promo for the show following the September 19 premiere, Hartley’s role was unveiled in respect to Ben Song (Raymond Lee), the physicist who is leaping in and out of time through different bodies. According to the teaser, Ben is in the body of the woman Hartley’s character is in love with because he’s introduced in the midst of a proposal.

The actor’s first post-This Is Us role will see him take on the character Jake, according to TV Line. And Jake is a bounty hunter who has partnered with real-life love Eva, the woman Ben has leaped into. “Babe, what do you say? Make it official?” Hartley’s character asks with a ring in hand, held up promisingly towards Ben who isn’t fully able to process that he’s trapped in the body of Jake’s love.

As NBC viewers will recall, Hartley played Pearson sibling Kevin in their beloved family dramedy This Is Us for six seasons. The series took its final bow earlier this year, closing the book on the TV family created by Dan Fogelman.

Hartley isn’t the only one fans will see in the upcoming season of Quantum Leap as his real-life wife Sofia Pernas (Blood & Treasure) is also expected to guest star on the show. Stay tuned for more on Hartley’s appearance and other fun surprises as the season continues on NBC.

Quantum Leap, Mondays, 10/9c, NBC