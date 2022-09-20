It’s time for another season of The Masked Singer, and you know what that means: “Let me finish” from panelist Ken Jeong. In fact, he says those exact words in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Season 8 premiere, airing Wednesday, September 21 at 8/7c on Fox.

When it comes to guessing who’s behind the Harp costume, “this could be Jennifer Hudson,” Jeong says. “She’s done everything. But the comedy clue to me, she was in my favorite movie of all time, Sex and the City 1 …” Watch the clip above for more from him about the film.

Plus, TV Insider also has an exclusive first look at a new costume in Season 8: Snowstorm. Check out the full photo below.

The Masked Singer has a new format for Season 8: Each week, only one contestant moves on. One singer will unmask mid-show then get to watch the rest to see who’s eliminated at the end. The Top Two singers will face off in a Battle Royale performance of the same song, with the winner crowned the King or Queen of The Masked Singer and moving on to the next episode against new competition. The three finalists left standing after each round will compete in the semifinals.

Season 8 also features all-new themed episodes, including “Vegas Night,” “Comedy Roast,” “Hall Of Fame,” “Muppets Night,” “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night,” “TV Themes,” “’90s Night,” “Thanksgiving” and “Fright Night.” Those themes will be weaved throughout the song selections, costumes, celebrity guests, and set design, plus might provide clues as to who’s competing under the masks.

There are 22 celebrities competing this season, in costumes including Bride, Avocado, Venus Fly Trap, Sir Bugaboo, Scarecrow, Hedgehog, and Mummies. The contestants boast a combined 32 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy wins, eight Gold albums, four Golden Globe nominations, 42 books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and five Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Masked Singer, Season 8 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 8/7c, Fox