‘Outlander’ Season 6 Bloopers: See Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Break Character (VIDEO)

Outlander won’t return for Season 7 anytime soon, but the latest season is swiftly arriving on Blu-ray and DVD just in time for fall with a September 20th release! And to celebrate, TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the Season 6 blooper reel.

That’s right! Get ready to laugh along with Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and more of the stars in this bonus feature from the Sony Pictures Entertainment release. Adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling Outlander books, Season 6 continues to follow Claire (Balfe) and Jamie Fraser’s (Heughan) epic love story as seen in A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

While Claire and Jamie certainly go through a lot, the outtakes show there are lighter moments behind the drama onscreen. From questionably timed farts and line flubs to malfunctioning matches, prepare to crack up with the cast in the behind-the-scenes supercut.

While it’s all fun and games in this clip, Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love and the home they’ve built is very serious, and fans can track that across the eight episodes in the Season 6 collection. The DVD/Blu-ray also features two all-new “Outlander Untold” scenes following the stories of fan-favorite characters.

In the Collector’s Edition, prepare for deleted scenes, episode commentaries, and “The 9 Lives: Claire & Jamie’s Shootout” featurette in the new release. Consider this your dose of Frasers to hold you over during the latest Droughtlander.

Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ronald D. Moore, Matthew B. Roberts, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Jim Kohlberg, and Andy Harries serve as executive producers.

Don’t miss the bloopers, above, and check out all of the Season 6 special features with the Outlander DVD, Blu-ray, and Collector’s Edition Blu-ray when it arrives on shelves this September.

Outlander, Season 7, TBA, Starz