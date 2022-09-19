Why Sandra Oh Attended Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was attended by family members, close friends and associates, as well as world leaders. But perhaps one surprising face in the congregation at the ceremony in London was actress Sandra Oh.

And it left many fans of the Killing Eve star to ponder why she was there.

It turns out that the Emmy-nominated actress, who is Canadian, was part of her home country’s official delegation to the funeral.

Oh, who was named an officer of the Order of Canada in June 2022, was invited by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to join him at the service following Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8. She was joined by other notable Canadian figures, such as musician Gregory Charles and former Olympian Mark Tewksbury, according to THR.

Actress Oh, who is both a Canadian and U.S. Citizen, received the Order of Canada for “her artistic career filled with memorable stage, television and film roles in Canada and abroad,” thanks to roles such as Dr Cristina Yang in Grey’s Anatomy and her most recent role as Eve in Killing Eve.

She is also known for performances in indie films such as Sideways, Under the Tuscan Sun, and she recently lent her voice to the animated Disney-Pixar film Turning Red.