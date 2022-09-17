‘Cobra Kai’ Co-Creator Addresses the New ‘Karate Kid’ Spinoff Movie

Sony Pictures has a new Karate Kid movie coming out in 2024, and now the co-creator of Netflix‘s hit Karate Kid spinoff series, Cobra Kai, is addressing the project and his involvement (or lack thereof).

“The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don’t know much about it, but wish it well,” Jon Hurwitz tweeted on September 17.

And judging from the comments on the original tweet, series fans are none too happy about this, with one supportive viewer writing, “It’s big of you to feel that way, but screw that!”

What started as a YouTube show, Cobra Kai was picked up by Netflix after its first two seasons and quickly became a global hit. It has since been nominated for eight Primetime Emmy Awards.

Cobra Kai follows original Karate Kid characters Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and rival Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as they raise kids of their own, who are eager to learn the art of karate at the resurrected Cobra Kai dojo. Season 5, which was released earlier this month, follows returning villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) “expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his ‘No Mercy’ style of karate the only game in town.” Additionally, Johnny sets “karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused” and Daniel “must call on an old friend for help.”

Cobra Kai, Seasons 1-5, Streaming now, Netflix