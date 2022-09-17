‘Love Is Blind’: Are Deepti & Kyle Together Post-‘After the Altar’?

On Love Is Blind Season 2, cast members Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams found “love” (or what they thought was love) while “dating” in the pods, but not with each other — and with disastrous results. Thankfully, they did come out of Love Is Blind with something far more valuable: a true friendship.

And according to the newly-released reunion series Love Is Blind: After the Altar, that friendship slowly developed into a flirtation, and now has maybe possibly (hopefully) developed into more for the adorable reality TV people. But we’ll have to wait just a bit longer to find out.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar tracks the cast members’ post-show lives. As the logline from Netflix reads, “After the experiment, reality comes into focus. What happened to the couples and singles from Love Is Blind Season 2 after the weddings? Love is truly blind, but is the future blurry?” The three-episode series catches up with the stories of Deepti, Kyle, Jarrette Jones, Iyanna McNeely, Shayne Jansen, Natalie Lee, Shaina Hurley, Sal Perez, Mallory Zapata, Danielle Ruhl, and Nick Thompson.

In the episodes, SPOILER ALERT, Kyle and Deepti seem to confirm their relationship as more than friends, taking things to the next level with an on-screen kiss. But where do things stand now? Kyle says we will find out for sure on September 19.

“As soon as the show airs, we’re going to say announced everything that happened from there,” he explains to TODAY. “We didn’t have control last time and now do have control.”

He gushes of Deepti: “She is one of the funniest people I know. Just talking to her is so much fun. She has so much insight. That’s ultimately what I think dating and life is about: How you get along. And I get along with her so well. She’s somebody I want to be with all the time.”

Kyle also told the outlet that walking around Chicago with Deepti, the Love Is Blind fans they encounter will sometimes cry when seeing them together. “They just lose it. I’m like, ‘Why do you cry?’ And they say, ‘I’m just so happy.'”

