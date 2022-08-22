Love Is Blind: After the Altar is coming back for Season 2, and Netflix has shared the first trailer from the next chapter of its social experiment along with the reveal of the official release date. Thankfully, life seems to have taken a happier, more romantic turn for Deepti Vempati, who went through the wringer with Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee in Love Is Blind Season 2.

The new season will premiere September 16 on Netflix. As the logline teases: “After the experiment, reality comes into focus. What happened to the couples and singles from Love Is Blind Season 2 after the weddings? Love is truly blind, but is the future blurry?” The second season will follow the stories of Jarrette Jones, Iyanna McNeely, Deepti, Shayne Jansen, Natalie Lee, and more and will be comprise of three 45-minute episodes.

In the trailer, Deepti and Kyle Abrams’ romance takes center stage. They had originally connected in the pods during Season 2, but Deepti got engaged to Shake and Kyle got engaged to Shaina Hurley. Both of the relationships ended, with the Deepti and Shake breakup turning Shake into the season’s “villain.” In the Love is Blind reunion special, Kyle admitted he regretted not proposing to Deepti. Now, it seems they’ve had their chance to give love a shot.

“I just wanna be around him all the time, honestly,” Deepti says in the trailer. In a private moment with Kyle later on, she asks, “If we take it there, it could be the best thing ever, but what if it doesn’t work out?”

Other shakeups in the trailer include tension between Natalie and Shaina and marital stress between Iyanna and Jarrette, who got married at the end of Season 2. Check out the full Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 trailer, above.

Love Is Blind: After the Alter is a product of Kinetic Content. It’s executive produced by Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, and Kimberly Goodman.

Check out the first photos from the new episodes, below.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, September 16, Netflix