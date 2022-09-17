‘Step Up’ Season 3 Trailer: Christina Milian Steps Into Late Naya Rivera’s Role (VIDEO)

We now have a first look at Christina Milian as Colette Jones in Season 3 of Starz series Step Up, the character previously played by the late Naya Rivera, who died in a drowning accident in July 2020 at age 33.

The new trailer teases a look at what’s to come at the fictional label of High Water, a “next level incubator for new artistic talent, where danger, corruption, suspicions, desires, resentments, and ambitions collide in and out of the halls of the headquarters.”

According to the synopsis for the new episodes, the third season will see the label’s founder Sage Odom (Ne-Yo) faving murder charges, major financial trouble, and some serious political enemies. Milian’s Collette, Sage’s personal and professional partner, “struggles to maintain their image as she balances a nationwide tour and stepping out of her role as the woman behind the empire all while carrying a secret that threatens to ruin it all.”

Also in the mix are HIgh Water’s aspiring rappers and dance superstars: Rigo (Terrence Green), Poppy (Kendra Willis), Tal (Keiynan Lonsdale), Davis (Carlito Olivero), Odalie (Jade Chynoweth), and mysterious newcomer Angel (Rebbi Rosie).

Ahead of taking on the role of Collette, Milian said in a statement, “I know I have massive shoes to fill. Naya was incredible. I hope to honor Naya, her family, friends and fans with a great performance.”

“Naya’s death was a terrible loss to our world that we will, frankly, never stop mourning,” creator and executive producer Holly Sorensen added. “It was almost impossible to consider there could be someone so graceful and loving who could both help us honor our loss, while also bringing a deep reservoir of talent to our show, in so many areas. Christina is an exceptional human and a dazzling performer and we are so happy she has joined our family.”

Step Up, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, October 16, Starz