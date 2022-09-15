’60 Minutes’ Welcomes President Joe Biden as Season 55 Premiere Guest

President Joe Biden will be interviewed by news correspondent Scott Pelley for 60 Minutes.

This will be Biden’s first interview since taking office as the 46th President of the United States. In the interview with Pelley, Biden discusses inflation, Russia’s war on Ukraine, U.S.-China tensions, the midterm elections and more. Pelley spoke with Biden at the White House and in Detroit for a two-part report.

This is the 55th season of the groundbreaking news show, and Pelley told People Magazine he’s been working to coordinate the interview ever since Biden’s inauguration. Their original meeting date was postponed due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a topic that’s all but certain to appear in Sunday night’s segment. (Pelley notes, in awe of the president’s consideration, that Biden personally called to apologize for pushing off their chat — “he could have just had a deputy press secretary call.”)

Pelley had his work cut out for him, and had to prepare to ask Biden in-depth questions about what is going on in America and the rest of the world. From People:

“‘I really go to school on these things,’ Pelley says. His homework required him to absorb massive amounts of information — with the help of an A1 team of producers — by watching speeches, listening to congressional testimonies, and keeping up with every news bump until the moment the cameras began to roll.”

Over the years Biden has been on 60 minutes many times, both by himself and with former President Barack Obama. His most recent appearance was just days before the 2020 presidential election. Biden was in Detroit on September 14 for the auto show and announced the approval of the first $900 million in U.S. funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states, part of a $1 trillion infrastructure law approved last November.

60 Minutes, Season Premiere, Sunday, September 18, 7:30/6:30c, CBS