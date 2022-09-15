Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow & Kaitlan Collins to Lead New CNN Morning Show

CNN is shaking up its morning programming as the network has announced a brand new morning news program to be anchored by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins.

The trio will be replacing John Berman and Brianna Keilar, the current hosts of CNN’s morning show New Day. Berman and Keilar will continue to anchor New Day until the new show debuts later this year with a fresh name, format, and set. The former hosts will then move onto new roles at the network, with further details expected in the coming weeks.

“There is no stronger combination of talent than Don, Poppy and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a game-changing morning news program,” said CNN Worldwide Chairman and CEO Chris Licht. “They are each uniquely intelligent, reliable and compelling; together they have a rare and palpable chemistry. Combined with CNN’s resources and global newsgathering capabilities, we will offer a smart, bold and refreshing way to start the day.”

The move will see Lemon close the curtain on his nightly program Don Lemon Tonight. A New York Times best-selling author and award-winning journalist, Lemon is one of CNN’s most recognizable personalities, having helped reignite the network’s primetime line-up when he landed the 10 pm timeslot in 2014. He’s produced several documentaries and specials during his time at CNN, as well as moderating multiple political town halls and presidential debates.

“The last eight years have been an incredible ride. I’ve had the opportunity to work with one of the best show teams in the business, but it’s time to shake things up. I am so appreciative of the Don Lemon Tonight team, my wonderful, loyal viewers and everyone who has believed in me,” said Lemon.

“What a gift to be able to sit beside Don and Kaitlan each morning,” added Harlow, who currently anchors CNN Newsroom and hosts the CNN podcast Boss Files. “Don has been one of my closest friends for more than a decade — there for every milestone along the way. I’m consistently in awe of Kaitlan’s reporting and the remarkable woman she is. I can’t wait to laugh with them and learn from them each morning.”

Collins, meanwhile, is a breakout star reporter who became CNN’s youngest-ever chief White House correspondent at 29 years old. “I am thrilled to start this new adventure at CNN and work alongside Don and Poppy, two colleagues I deeply admire,” she said. “To go from sharing my reporting on their shows to sitting at the desk alongside them is an incredible opportunity and I’m deeply humbled by it.”