‘The Acolyte’: Manny Jacinto Joins Cast of ‘Star Wars’ Series on Disney+

Disney+‘s upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte is recruiting The Good Place‘s Manny Jacinto to join the cast.

Jacinto is just the latest star to board the project behind previously announced cast members Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, and most recent addition and Emmy-winner Lee Jung-jae who made a splash in Netflix’s Squid Game.

According to Variety, Jacinto’s casting hasn’t been officially announced by Disney, so no details on his role in the show are known at this time. The upcoming title is a mystery-thriller set during the final days of the High Republic era and will uncover some of the shadowy secrets emerging from the Dark Side. The term acolyte refers to an individual in the Star Wars universe with Force abilities who learns from a Sith Lord.

The Acolyte is just one of many Star Wars series from Disney+ and Lucasfilm, including The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the upcoming Andor. As fans of Jacinto know, the actor broke through with his turn in NBC’s former comedy The Good Place in which he played loveable and not-so-bright Floridian Jason Mendoza.

Since The Good Place ended in 2020, Jacinto’s TV credits have included Trese, Nine Perfect Strangers, and Brand New Cherry Flavor. Most recently, Jacinto appeared in the 2022 blockbuster hit Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, and more.

Serving as the creative force behind The Acolyte is Russian Doll‘s Leslye Headland. Stay tuned for more on the project as it continues to take shape at Disney+.