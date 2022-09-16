Great British Baking Show, Saluting Vince Gill, End of a ‘Dynasty,’ ‘Great Performances’ 50th Season, Naomi Watts Is a Scary Mommy

A new season of the beloved The Great British Baking Show begins on Netflix. A “CMT Giant” is honored when an all-star country-music lineup salutes Vince Gill. The CW’s reboot of Dynasty comes to an end. PBS’s Great Performances opens its 50th anniversary season with a contemporary ballet fantasia about Shakespeare featuring spoken-word poetry. Naomi Watts stars in Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy thriller as a mummy of a mommy with secrets beneath her bandages.

The Great British Bake Off

Season Premiere

Time once again to find your Zen with a new round of the delightfully good-natured baking competition, wherein Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith judge the skills of 12 amateur bakers. With episodes premiering weekly, the way this sort of TV should be consumed, the new season of Baking Show features another assortment of eclectic contestants, including an electronics engineer, a nuclear scientist, a music teacher, a nanny, a cardiovascular research associate and (my favorite) a cashier with a local radio show called “Compost Carole.”

CMT Giants: Vince Gill

Special 9/8c

When you can get Sting and Reba McEntire on the same stage to sing your praises, you know you’ve made it. Not that Vince Gill was in any doubt of his status as a country superstar, earning an all-star salute in a 90-minute concert special also featuring Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Ricky Skaggs and more.

Dynasty

9/8c

If the sale of this network prohibits them from tarnishing the memory of another golden-age prime-time soap, I can live with that. This unnecessary reboot of the campy 1980s’ standard-bearer ends after five seasons and 180 episodes. (The ABC original ran for nine seasons, clocking 220 hours of glittery fun.) In the busy series finale, a new majordomo joins the Manor staff, and while there’s strain between Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso), Blake teams with Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) on a search and rescue mission and Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) practices her labor and delivery.

Great Performances

Season Premiere 9/8c

TV’s essential performing arts series opens its milestone 50th-anniversary season with a new work Black Lucy and the Bard from Nashville Ballet. Featuring a score by Grammy-winning MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient Rhiannon Giddens and co-composer Francesco Turrisi, with choreography by Nashville Ballet’s artistic director Paul Vasterling, the cross-disciplinary performance piece also includes spoken-word poetry from Nashville’s Caroline Randall Williams, whose book Lucy Negro, Redux inspired this fantasia on Shakespeare and his muses, the “Dark Lady” and “Fair Youth.”

Goodnight Mommy

Movie Premiere

Naomi Watts hides her beauty behind surgical bandages in a creepy psychological thriller based on a 2014 Austrian horror film with the same title. She’s the mother—or is she?—of twin boys Elias and Lucas (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) who arrive at their country home to find their mom swaddled in bandages and acting unlike the mother they thought they knew. Is she an imposter, or is something even weirder afoot?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Much of the action in this episode of the epic fantasy takes place in the island kingdom of Númenor, where captive elf Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is still trying to convince Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) to help her defeat the forces of evil encroaching on the Southlands. Back in that besieged human territory, young Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) rushes into danger while scavenging for food, discovering that the dark magic in the hilt he possesses could be more curse than blessing.

