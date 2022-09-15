‘Blade Runner 2099’ Limited Series From Ridley Scott Coming to Prime Video

Ridley Scott is returning to the world of Blade Runner, this time in a TV series. Amazon Studios has green-lit the live-action Blade Runner 2099, a limited series executive produced by Scott, the studio announced September 15.

Blade Runner 2099 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, though there’s no projected release date yet. Silka Luisa (Shining Girls) will serve as showrunner as well as an executive producer on the series, which is a production of Alcon Entertainment and Scott Free Productions. Blade Runner 2049 screenwriter Michael Green (Logan) will be a non-writing executive producer on the series, bringing together a team who knows the world of Blade Runner well.

“The original Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we’re excited to introduce Blade Runner 2099 to our global Prime Video customers,” Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors.”

Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, Alcon’s head of television Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger from Scott Free Productions, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, and Isa Dick Hackett are additional executive producers. Tom Spezialy has also joined the writers room and will also serve as an executive producer.

“We are delighted to continue our working relationship with our friends at Amazon. And we are beyond excited to continue to extend the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created,” Kosove and Johnson added in a statement. “Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott’s brilliant vision for Blade Runner 40 years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time. Denis Villeneuve’s follow-up sequel, Blade Runner 2049, then became one of the best reviewed sequels of all time. So, we recognize that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon, and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner.”

Alcon Entertainment secured film, television, and ancillary franchise rights to produce prequels and sequels to Blade Runner in 2011. Since then, Alcon has financed and produced Blade Runner 2049, which won two Academy Awards, as well as the recent Blade Runner: Black Lotus, an anime series that debuted in 2021 on Adult Swim and Crunchyroll.

The original 1982 Blade Runner starred Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young, and Daryl Hannah. Ford returned for the 2017 sequel starring Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas. Casting and release date announcements for the limited series will be made at a later time.

Blade Runner 2099, Limited Series, TBA, Prime Video