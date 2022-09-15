‘Yellowjackets’-Inspired Doomcoming Afterparty Set at New York Comic Con

If you watched the first season of Yellowjackets Season 1 and wanted to attend a Doomcoming — without the plane crash and attempted sacrifice — you’re in luck. TV Insider has learned exclusively that New York Comic Con (Thursday, October 6 through Sunday, October 9 at the Javits Center) is bringing just that to you.

ReedPop, the world’s leading producer of pop culture events, and Showtime have announced the official New York Comic Con The Hive After Dark afterparty, on Saturday, October 8 from 8-11 p.m. at the Javits Center is a Yellowjackets-themed Doomcoming celebration.

The party invites fans to step deep into the woods to mix, mingle, and dance like only the trees are watching. You can party like there’s no tomorrow, because in the wilderness, there might not be. The party is open to 21+ and exclusively to NYCC ticket holders.

Tickets for the event are free and available on a first come, first serve basis. All attendees must pre-register in advance. Fans can register and find more information here.

Yellowjackets, created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress. It follows a team of wildly talented soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, as well as follows them nearly 25 years later as they see that they can’t leave the past in the past.

Yellowjackets will be returning for a second season on Showtime. Filming is underway, and new cast members include Lauren Ambrose as adult Van, Simone Kessell as adult Lottie, and Elijah Wood as a Citizen Detective.