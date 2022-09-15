Todd and Julie Chrisley Granted Sentencing Delay in Fraud Case

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted a sentencing postponement in their tax fraud case after the couple claimed an IRS Revenue Officer lied in her testimony.

In June, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud. The sentencing was scheduled for October 6 but has now been postponed until November 21, according to a new legal document obtained by People.

The document, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia’s Atlanta Division, states that the couple put forward a joint motion for a new trial through their lawyers. The motion claims, “the government presented and failed to correct false testimony from IRS Revenue Officer Betty Carter, who lied about the Chrisleys owing taxes for years when she knew no taxes were due.”

“This testimony had the effect of falsely painting the Chrisleys as untruthful, likely to commit other forms of fraud, and evading the tax payments alleged in the indictment,” the motion continues.

It also states that the Chrisleys’ Fourth Amendment rights were violated. Under the Fourth Amendment, citizens are protected from searches and seizures from the government that are considered irrational. In addition, the document claims there was no evidence that Julie “participated in any of the specifically alleged bank frauds.”

Todd and Julie face up to 30 years in prison. The pair’s former accountant Peter Tarantino was also found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns.