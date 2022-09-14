‘B99’ Reunion! Andy Samberg & Melissa Fumero Join ‘Digman!’ Animated Series

Some exciting news for all you Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans: alums Melissa Fumero and Andy Samberg are reuniting in the latter’s upcoming adult animated series, Digman!.

The half-hour Comedy Central comedy, from Paramount and MTV Entertainment, also features the voice cast of Mitra Jouhari (Three Busy Debras), Dale Soules (Orange Is The New Black), Guz Khan (Our Flag Means Death), and Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs).

Digman! is set in a world where archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet, with Samberg providing the voice of the protagonist, Rip Digman. The series is created by Andy Samberg and Neil Campbell and produced by CBS Studios alongside Ali Bell and The Lonely Island’s Party Over Here banner.

Fumero and Samberg, who played fellow cops-turned-lovers-turned-spouses Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, have spoken very highly of one another through the years. In 2014, Samberg told Good Housekeeping, “There’s a certain sweetness and squareness to the way she plays comedy, and I mean that in the best possible way. There’s something very genuine about Melissa.”

On recalling her last day of shooting B99, Fumero told EW: “Andy and I had such a beautiful working relationship. We got along really well, right from the go, and we were really open with each other and were just so collaborative… I feel so incredibly lucky that I got to be his scene partner for this, because he really is a dream to work with.”

Glad to hear they’ll be working together once more!

Digman!, Series Premiere, TBA, Comedy Central