Bravo superproducer and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen is joining forces with NBC to turn his bestselling memoir, Most Talkative, into a television series.

The series, based on the New York Times bestseller, is described as follows: “From a young age, Andy Cohen knew one thing: He loved television. Not in the way that most kids do, but in an irrepressible, all-consuming, I-want-to-climb-inside-the-tube kind of way. And climb inside he did.

“Now presiding over Bravo‘s reality TV empire, he started out as an overly talkative pop-culture obsessive, devoted to Charlie’s Angels and All My Children and to his mother, who received daily letters from Andy at summer camp, usually reminding her to tape the soaps. In retrospect, it’s hard to believe that everyone didn’t know that Andy was gay; still, he remained in the closet until college. Finally out, he embarked on making a career out of his passion for television.”

The series is a coming-of-age comedy that will follow a fictionalized, 13-year-old Andy Cohen growing up in 1980s St. Louis. He’s gay, loves the Cardinals, has a stoner for a bar mitzvah tutor, and his soap opera-fueled imagination makes him both the life of the party and a source of endless drama. Per the official release, the potential series is about “not fitting into any one box and figuring out how to build your own.”

The adaptation will be written by theater veteran Gordon Greenberg (Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical) and Michael Weiner, and directed by Emmy winner Todd Holland (Malcolm in the Middle, 30 Rock).

Cohen said in a statement: “I’m tickled to use my childhood as the jumping-off point for what I know will be a hilarious show, and to work with an incredible team, including my pal [producer] Jason Blum and UTV.”

Most Talkative, Series Premiere, TBA, NBC