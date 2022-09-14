Avenue 5 is finally coming back! The Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad-led space comedy returns to HBO on October 10, and the Avenue 5 Season 2 trailer teases one hilarious galactic existential threat. The season premiere will air at 10/9c on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. (The Avenue 5 Season 1 finale aired in March 2020.)

The comedy series is set 40 years in the future when traveling the solar system is no longer the stuff of sci-fi fantasy, but a booming, multibillion-dollar business. While manning a luxury spacecraft owned by Herman Judd (Gad), Captain Ryan Clark (Laurie) finds himself in over his head when the ship is thrown disastrously off-course — turning what was meant to be an eight-week cruise into an eight-year journey.

Picking up five months after failing to reroute the vessel, Avenue 5 Season 2 follows the crew — including fiery engineer Billie (Lenora Crichlow), unpredictable head of customer relations Matt (Zach Woods), and faithful right-hand Iris (Suzy Nakamura) — as they struggle to lead, calm, control, and, if need be, hide from increasingly unruly passengers. On Earth, they’re lauded as heroes, and in space, everyone can hear them scream.

In the trailer, above, Laurie avoids telling the passengers the truth about their low food stock like the plague. It will take eight years to get back home, but they’ll run out of food before then. But chaos ensues despite his best efforts. Expect some dark humor, riots, and staring into the void.

Laurie, Gad, Woods, Rebecca Front, Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Ethan Phillips all return as series regulars in the next installment. Guest stars include Andy Buckley, Jessica St. Clair, Kyle Bornheimer, Adam Pålsson, Daisy May Cooper, Lucy Punch, Leila Farzad, Jonathan Aris, and Arsher Ali.

The comedy was created by Armando Iannucci. Executive producers include Iannucci, Kevin Loader, and Will Smith (of Slow Horses). Co-executive producers are Keith Akushie, Jon Brown, and Sean Gray, and supervising producers are Ian Martin and Rose Heiney. Line producer is Richard Daldry. Avenue 5 is also co-produced by Sky UK.

Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, October 10, 10/9c, HBO