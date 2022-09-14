What exactly does Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire) know about a missing backpacker? In the newest Big Sky: Deadly Trails clip, it certainly looks like she knows more than she’s saying when questioned by Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles).

“We actually got a tip on that backpacker I was telling you about, spotted heading up Deadman’s Drop six days ago,” Cassie says. “Sorry, we still haven’t seen him,” Sunny tells her, and her husband Buck (Rex Linn) remarks that Deadman’s Drop is where people go when they want to be left alone. But it doesn’t look like he was alone, based on the two sets of boot prints found. And sure, there are signs saying the trails closed, but that won’t necessarily stop people.

“Just some people want to disappear,” Buck says, but as Beau sees it, “there’s people who make them disappear.” Watch the clip above for more, including an interesting look between Cassie and Sunny’s son Cormac (Luke Mitchell).

In another clip, Beau wonders if it’s weird for Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) that he’s friends with Cassie. “Are you really friends, or …?” she asks. “We’re just friends,” Beau insists. “We bonded over the past couple months.” Watch it below to see him try to convince her to join their movie night.

In Season 3, Cassie, Jenny, and Beau face their most formidable mystery yet when a local backcountry trip led by Sunny goes awry. No camper can be trusted and danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree.

Big Sky: Deadly Trails also stars Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Tonya Wallis, and J. Anthony Pena as Deputy Mo Poppernak. The series is based on C.J. Box’s books. It is executive produced by David E. Kelley, showrunner Elwood Reid, and Ross Fineman.

Big Sky: Deadly Trails, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 10/9c, ABC