‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Director Teases ‘Surreal’ Return & New Musical Moment

The first time Hocus Pocus 2 director Anne Fletcher saw the film’s stars — Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah), Bette Midler (Winifred), and Kathy Najimy (Mary) — in full costume, she felt the way fans of the 1993 original likely will.

“It was surreal,” she admits. “You were thrown back 29 years and you’re like, how is it possible they look the same?”

Movie magic aside, the sequel, set in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts, has a unique story as the Sanderson sisters battle a wily trio of high school girls. Still, fans can expect familiar staples, like a new musical number, even if, Fletcher concedes, “You can’t compete with [first film showstopper] ‘I Put a Spell on You.’”

Other witchy treats? “The most important things for me were bringing back a black cat and Billy,” aka everybody’s favorite zombie (reprised by Doug Jones.) “Billy had to be in the movie.” That’s a resurrection to look forward to!

Hocus Pocus 2, Movie Premiere, Friday, September 30, Disney+

