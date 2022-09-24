‘Reasonable Doubt’ Boss on Jax Stewart’s ‘Complicated’ Love Life in Hulu Legal Drama

Viewers of sexy legal thriller Reasonable Doubt will discover something very much amiss in the seemingly perfect life of hotshot Los Angeles defense attorney Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi).

Her husband (McKinley Freeman) left her, she’s worrisomely attracted to both an ex-con client (Michael Ealy) and her own security guard (Toby Onwumere), and she’s defending wealthy Brayden Miller (Sean Patrick Thomas), charged with two horrific anti-woman crimes. So that she’s held at gunpoint — the perp is a central mystery — in the premiere may be the least of her problems.

“Jax is definitely complicated,” says creator Raamla Mohamed, an executive producer alongside Kerry Washington, the pilot’s director. “Her relationship with men and with her sexuality get answered as the season goes on.”

Sounds like a show soon to be a real guilty pleasure.

The show title and each episode title are inspired by Jay-Z’s debut album of the same name and his discography. The series also boasts more contemporary and classic hip-hop, R&B, and neo-soul classics from the likes of Outkast, Nipsey Hussle, Jill Scott, and Erykah Badu. The series’ music is composed by Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad.

Mohamed serves as showrunner for Reasonable Doubt. Executive producers also include Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films. Shawn Holley and Jon Leshay serve as co-executive producers. Each episode is directed by Black directors with an all-Black writers’ room.

Reasonable Doubt, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 27, Hulu