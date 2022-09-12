‘Abbott Elementary’: The Teachers Face New Challenges in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Abbott Elementary is (almost) back in session! ABC has unveiled the official Season 2 trailer for last season’s breakout comedy hit, which teases new challenges and plenty of humor for the educators at the titular primary school.

Returning Wednesday, September 21, Abbott Elementary enters a new chapter for both its experienced educators and growing teachers. Janine (Quinta Brunson) is continuing to approach her job with the sunny disposition fans have come to know, meeting an all-too-familiar lack of enthusiasm from her peers and students.

Meanwhile, new full-time staff member Gregory (Tyler James Williams) is trying to find his teaching voice with the help of custodian Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis). Whether it’s going to be a successful lesson or not remains to be seen.

As for Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), she’s dealing with larger class sizes that seem to be taking a toll and Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) isn’t in a listening mood for her colleague Ryan (Chris Perfetti). Nominated for several Emmys, Abbott Elementary is sure to be must-see television in its second season, which has the teachers feeling the Philly spirit in their Eagles jerseys.

The premiere episode, “Development Day” sees the staff back to work for development week, a time to prepare for the upcoming year before students arrive. Post-breakup from Tariq (Zack Fox), Janine is determined to start the year off right by organizing a faculty mixer and announcing a special celebrity surprise she planned for the kids’ first day. Meanwhile, principal Ava (Jannelle James) is running a side hustle out of the school parking lot.

Catch a first glimpse at the fun, above, and don’t miss Abbott Elementary when the show returns to ABC this September.

Abbott Elementary, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 9/8c, ABC