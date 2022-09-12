On SEAL Team, it’s Bravo One, Jason Hayes, who takes the lead on ops. And behind the camera, the star (and executive producer) who plays him, David Boreanaz, has stepped up as well, directing six episodes (so far). TV Insider has an exclusive first look at one of the bonus features from the Season 5 DVD set, which is out on September 13, showing just that.

“When you’re acting and directing at the same time, it’s a different type of animal because… you’re really compartmentalizing a lot of parts and you’ll prep and then you’re constantly learning on the day,” Boreanaz says in the video. “If I can learn during the day while I’m doing something, I think that it’s somewhat successful for me.”

Watch the clip above to see Boreanaz directing as well as more on his approach. It comes from the feature, “Bravo One: Behind the Camera.”

Other featurettes include: “Bravo Team: Operation Season 5,” in which the cast and producers provide a behind-the-scenes look at the evolution of the Bravo Team, including the challenges faced by both the producers and actors as they created both authentic-looking battles and compelling stories; “From the Ground Up,” in which production designer Stuart Blatt walks fans through the show’s most detailed and comprehensive sets, showcasing the “coffee factory safehouse,” a two-story backdrop that serves the “team” for several episodes in the fifth season; and “Uncaging the Seals,” in which Justin Melnick (who plays Brock) gives an inside look at the cages containing props and personal props for each team member. Plus, there are deleted scenes and a gag reel.

The DVD set is being released just five days before Season 6 premieres on Paramount+. The new episodes will show the fallout of the Season 5 finale cliffhanger, which put Bravo in some serious danger.

SEAL Team, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, September 18, Paramount+