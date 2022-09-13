‘Deadliest Catch’ to Norway, Country Music Honors, Saluting ‘M*A*S*H,’ Serena on ‘Tonight,’ ‘Shetland’
A Deadliest Catch spinoff sends Sig Hansen and his crew to the captain’s ancestral home of Norway. Fox broadcasts the Academy of Country Music Honors with a tie-in to the network’s new Monarch country-music drama. A documentary salutes M*A*S*H on its 50th anniversary. Serena Williams follows her last stand at the U.S. Open with an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The atmospheric crime drama Shetland returns for a seventh season, its last with series star Douglas Henshall.
Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns
Can you go home again? Captain Sig Hansen is about to find out. In this spinoff of the enduring Deadliest Catch franchise, Hansen and his crew—daughter/co-captain Mandy, her husband Clark and former right-hand man Jake Anderson—take a leap into the unknown when the Alaskan Red King Crab fishery shuts down for the first time in a quarter-century, prompting Hansen to set his sights on his ancestral homeland of Norway. His goal: launch a new fishing empire, rediscovering the family heritage along the way.
Academy of Country Music Honors
The Fox network is going all in on country music, bringing this annual night of music and tributes back to TV for the 15th annual ceremony, filmed at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. ACMs Female Artist of the Year Carly Pearce hosts and performs, with honorees including Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Shania Twain, Morgan Wallen and the hit drama Yellowstone. The all-star lineup includes (no surprise) Trace Adkins, star of Fox’s new country-music drama Monarch. He’ll deliver a cover of Hank Williams Jr.’s A Country Boy Can Survive as he does on the show.
M*A*S*H: When Television Changed Forever
While it could be argued that All in the Family was also instrumental in changing the tone of network TV comedy in the 1970s, it’s undeniable that the success of M*A*S*H, with its sophisticated blend of cutting-edge comedy and bleeding-heart drama, broke creative ground of its own during 11 seasons on CBS, culminating in one of the most-watched series finales ever. A new documentary celebrates the show’s 50th anniversary this month, with producers, writers and actors (including Mike Farrell and Jamie Farr) reflecting on the risks the show took with its bold content and stylistic experiments (including the black-and-white episode that played like a revealing, emotional newsreel).
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Serena Williams drew record TV audiences to the U.S. Open for what was billed as her final matches, and while she fell short of another Grand Slam title, her victory lap continues with her first late-night interview since dropping the racket. Expect her to address her evolution into a new phase of her life and career, including children’s-book author of The Adventures of Qai Qai, out later this month. Actor Justin Long and musician Ellie Goulding are also booked for the show.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where to stream
Shetland
Things will never be quite the same on the Scottish archipelago after the seventh season of the acclaimed crime drama. Series star Douglas Henshall has declared this will be his final run as Detective Jimmy Perez, though the show reportedly will continue without him. His final case, playing out over eight episodes, involves the disappearance of a young man from Glasgow who took to the island instantly and whose family history could reveal a greater danger to all.
The Patient
Following upon last week’s cliffhanger, with suspense building by the moment, Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) is desperate to keep his client and captor Sam (Domnhall Gleeson) focused from doing away with his latest target, who’s sharing the basement with the entrapped therapist. Locked in a closet, the terrified new kidnapping victim establishes a rapport with Alan, but can anything be done to save him?
The Patient where to stream
Inside Tuesday TV:
- America’s Got Talent (8/7c, NBC): The summer talent show’s two-night finale begins with performances from the top 11 finalists, including Golden Buzzer winners Avery Dixon on sax, country group Chapel Hart, dance crew The Mayyas and singer Sara James. The winner will be revealed Wednesday.
- The Come Up (9/8c, Freeform): A reality series follows six Gen Z hopefuls as they try to make it in New York in the worlds of acting, modeling, fashion design, photography and nightlife party hosting. The first four episodes air back-to-back, with episodes continuing through Sept. 27.
- Facing Suicide (9/8c, PBS): Narrated by The Good Wife’s Josh Charles, this documentary aims to destigmatize the tragedy of suicide by telling the stories of people from all walks of life impacted by these deaths and how their communities are taking steps to help those at risk.
- Oprah and Viola: The Woman King (9/8c, OWN): Two pop-culture queens meet for a conversation, with Oprah Winfrey welcoming Oscar-Emmy-Tony winner Viola Davis to discuss her new movie, The Woman King, about the general of an all-female army in 19th-century Africa.
- Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (10/9c and 10:30/9:30c, National Geographic): The real-life adventure series profiles freeride snowboarder Travis Rice, who barely escaped an avalanche in 2016, and pro mountain athlete Will Gadd, who attempts to ascend a frozen waterfall in British Columbia.
- Jo Koy: Life from the Los Angeles Forum (streaming on Netflix): The observational comic gets personal, gushing about his relationship with his teenage son during his fourth original Netflix stand-up special.