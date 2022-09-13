‘Deadliest Catch’ to Norway, Country Music Honors, Saluting ‘M*A*S*H,’ Serena on ‘Tonight,’ ‘Shetland’

A Deadliest Catch spinoff sends Sig Hansen and his crew to the captain’s ancestral home of Norway. Fox broadcasts the Academy of Country Music Honors with a tie-in to the network’s new Monarch country-music drama. A documentary salutes M*A*S*H on its 50th anniversary. Serena Williams follows her last stand at the U.S. Open with an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The atmospheric crime drama Shetland returns for a seventh season, its last with series star Douglas Henshall.

Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns

Series Premiere 9/8c

Can you go home again? Captain Sig Hansen is about to find out. In this spinoff of the enduring Deadliest Catch franchise, Hansen and his crew—daughter/co-captain Mandy, her husband Clark and former right-hand man Jake Anderson—take a leap into the unknown when the Alaskan Red King Crab fishery shuts down for the first time in a quarter-century, prompting Hansen to set his sights on his ancestral homeland of Norway. His goal: launch a new fishing empire, rediscovering the family heritage along the way.

Academy of Country Music Honors

8/7c

The Fox network is going all in on country music, bringing this annual night of music and tributes back to TV for the 15th annual ceremony, filmed at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. ACMs Female Artist of the Year Carly Pearce hosts and performs, with honorees including Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Shania Twain, Morgan Wallen and the hit drama Yellowstone. The all-star lineup includes (no surprise) Trace Adkins, star of Fox’s new country-music drama Monarch. He’ll deliver a cover of Hank Williams Jr.’s A Country Boy Can Survive as he does on the show.

M*A*S*H: When Television Changed Forever

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

While it could be argued that All in the Family was also instrumental in changing the tone of network TV comedy in the 1970s, it’s undeniable that the success of M*A*S*H, with its sophisticated blend of cutting-edge comedy and bleeding-heart drama, broke creative ground of its own during 11 seasons on CBS, culminating in one of the most-watched series finales ever. A new documentary celebrates the show’s 50th anniversary this month, with producers, writers and actors (including Mike Farrell and Jamie Farr) reflecting on the risks the show took with its bold content and stylistic experiments (including the black-and-white episode that played like a revealing, emotional newsreel).

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11:35/10:35c

Serena Williams drew record TV audiences to the U.S. Open for what was billed as her final matches, and while she fell short of another Grand Slam title, her victory lap continues with her first late-night interview since dropping the racket. Expect her to address her evolution into a new phase of her life and career, including children’s-book author of The Adventures of Qai Qai, out later this month. Actor Justin Long and musician Ellie Goulding are also booked for the show.

Shetland

Season Premiere

Things will never be quite the same on the Scottish archipelago after the seventh season of the acclaimed crime drama. Series star Douglas Henshall has declared this will be his final run as Detective Jimmy Perez, though the show reportedly will continue without him. His final case, playing out over eight episodes, involves the disappearance of a young man from Glasgow who took to the island instantly and whose family history could reveal a greater danger to all.

The Patient

Following upon last week’s cliffhanger, with suspense building by the moment, Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) is desperate to keep his client and captor Sam (Domnhall Gleeson) focused from doing away with his latest target, who’s sharing the basement with the entrapped therapist. Locked in a closet, the terrified new kidnapping victim establishes a rapport with Alan, but can anything be done to save him?

Inside Tuesday TV: