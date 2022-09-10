‘The Great North’ Team Previews More Laughs & New Songs for Season 3 (VIDEO)

The Great North will soon return for Season 3 at Fox and ahead of the show’s premiere, the stars and executive producers teased some details about what fans can expect.

Sitting down with Emily Aslanian in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con in July, voice stars Aparna Nancherla, Dulcé Sloan, and Paul Rust, along with writers and executive producers Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux spilled some fun Season 3 info.

For those less acquainted with the animated comedy, The Great North follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family which includes dad Beef (Nick Offerman), his only daughter Judy (Jenny Slate), eldest son Wolf (Will Forte) who is married to Honeybee (Sloan), middle brother Ham (Rust), and youngest child Moon (Nancherla).

When it came to recording for Season 3, Sloan was battling laryngitis during production and so she was planning to get her recording done just before the new episodes begin airing. “I’m gonna be very excited to do my job… being Honeybee,” she shares.

As for what viewers can anticipate in the coming season, Rust teases, “I feel like Wendy and Lizzie and the staff of writers are all so talented that they find a way to deepen all of the characters… It’s really impressive. And obviously, it stays funny,” he adds nothing that “laughs” are on the way long with new songs.

“Everyone has a special song,” Nancherla chimes in. “That’s the nice thing. There are no soloists, only an ensemble. It’s all our beautiful voices harmonizing.” When it comes to her onscreen counterpart, Moon, Nancherla says in Season 3 they graduate and go to college.

See what else they’re revealing in the video, above, and don’t miss The Great North when the show returns for Season 3 this fall.

The Great North, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, September 25, 8:30/7:30c, Fox