Queens of Country, France and Tennis (‘Monarch,’ ‘Serpent Queen,’ Serena on CNN), Obamas on Canvas, New ‘American Gigolo’

Royalty of all sorts on display this weekend, with Fox’s country-music soap Monarch depicting a sibling rivalry for stardom, The Serpent Queen chronicling the ruthless rise of Catherine de Medici, and CNN celebrating the career of tennis icon Serena Williams. A documentary follows the National Portrait Gallery paintings of Barack and Michelle Obama (not to be confused with the White House portraits unveiled this week) on a national tour. Showtime updates American Gigolo with The Walking Dead’s Jon Benthal taking over for Richard Gere.

FOX

Monarch

Series Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: “People like a little Game of Thrones with their country music,” quips the campy stylist to the Romans, the reigning “first damn family of country music,” in this sudsy musical drama set in Texas. The hairdresser may just be wishfully thinking, because while there is plenty of betrayal and backstabbing among these not-so-noble Romans, the temperature rarely rises in this tepid bath of well-worn clichés. Monarch hopes to do for Fox what Empire did in the hi-hop arena, but it feels more like a tired Nashville knockoff if that series had begun with Connie Britton already one foot out the door. Susan Sarandon is the marquee star in the premiere as matriarch Dottie Roman, whose terminal cancer diagnosis triggers a sibling rivalry for succession between her heir-apparent daughter Nicky (Anna Friel) and rebellious younger sis Gigi (Beth Ditto), who favors Lizzo and Lady Gaga in her musical choices. Authentic country star Trace Adkins is their growling big daddy, Albie Roman.

The Serpent Queen

Series Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: Last seen as the vile Alpha on The Walking Dead, Samantha Morton keeps her viciousness more tongue-in-cheek in this dishy historical drama about the fearsome 16th-century French queen Catherine de Medici. Frequently breaking the fourth wall in flashbacks depicting her rise to power as an orphan (saucy Liv Hill) in an arranged marriage to French royalty, Catherine learns the ropes of survival the hard way. (Imagine consummating your marriage with an audience looking on in the bedchamber, including your uncle Pope Clement—played by Game of Thrones’ formidable Charles Dance, no less). Perfect for those who like attitude in their costume dramas.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Serena Williams: On Her Terms

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: On the final weekend of the U.S. Open, where whoever wins the women’s championship on Saturday and the men’s on Sunday it will be their first such Grand Slam title, no one proved to be a bigger draw than Serena Williams on what was billed as her farewell appearance at center court. Barring breaking royal news, CNN will celebrate her long career and public and private life in an hour special featuring interviews with other pioneering female athletes, many who have also juggled motherhood with athletic achievement.

Picturing the Obamas

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: They unveiled their White House portraits earlier this week to great fanfare, but since 2018, the National Portrait Gallery paintings of former First Couple Barack and Michelle Obama have doubled attendance to the D.C. museum since going in display. A two-hour documentary special follows these celebrated portraits as they reach a wider audience on a national tour to stops including Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston and Brooklyn. The artists, Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, are profiled as the special explores the Obamas’ legacy.

Justin Lubin/SHOWTIME

American Gigolo

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: A curious throwback, this downbeat sequel to the slick 1980 movie hit (daring for its time) puts The Walking Dead’s Jon Bernthal in the unenviable position of trying to live up to the image created by Richard Gere as the swaggeringly seductive Julian Kaye. He’s got the abs for it, though they’re now covered in prison tattoos after spending 15 years behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit—but whose details he still can’t remember. Julian feels neither hero nor antihero as he re-enters society after a sudden exoneration. Gretchen Mol takes over for Lauren Hutton as the ex-lover wealthy wife (of a tech mogul now, not a politician) who can’t quit her “Johnny”—his real name, as we’re reminded in unsettling flashbacks to his indoctrination into the sex trade at a perilously young age. Rosie O’Donnell barks every so often as the detective still trying to figure out who’s behind the long-ago murder. At least the Debbie Harry soundtrack holds up.

House of the Dragon

9/8c

SUNDAY: Triumphant in battle (the series’ strong suit so far), cocky Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) returns to Kings Landing in full swagger as the dark fantasy’s fourth episode opens. Praise from his brother the ailing King Viserys (Paddy Considine) may be short lived, once the mischievous Daemon rescues his restless niece, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), from all the suitors begging for her hand and takes her for a night on the town, causing much clucking within the court about her potentially soiled virtue. Oh brother, indeed.

Inside Weekend TV: