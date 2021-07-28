Hallmark Is Expanding Its Content With New Mahogany Initiative

Hallmark is expanding its content with programming told through the lens of the Black experience.

Crown Media Family Networks has announced that the first of several new content initiatives and brand extensions tapping into the rich legacy of the Hallmark brand is Mahogany. Starting on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in early 2022, it’s rooted in the iconic Hallmark greeting card line of the same name. Its storytelling will exemplify the core of Hallmark — such as family, community, human connection, positivity, and the transformational power of love — through the unique lens of Black culture.

To start, there will be a quarterly slate of original movies, with plans for podcasts, scripted series, and more in the future. Toni Judkins, SVP Programming Development, Crown Media, is spearheading the initiative with the flagship brand’s team at Hallmark.

“We are so proud to announce Mahogany, a programming brand extension that allows us to unite our audience around Hallmark’s universal values, while leaning into the distinct voice of the beloved card line,” Crown Media President & CEO, Wonya Lucas, said in a statement. “This launch marks a pivotal moment in our evolution as we continue to bring the Hallmark brand to life in new ways. In addition, it’s a huge step forward in our mission to deliver more diverse, inclusive content representing various cultures and perspectives that resonates with our current audience and attracts new viewers.”

“Mahogany is an expression of all the love, joy, and complexities that emerge from the distinctive journey of Black people,” Judkins added. “It is a dream realized to create a content experience around this Hallmark brand that honors, empowers, and authentically captures Black culture and amplifies our voice.”

“For over 30 years Mahogany has helped Black women connect deeply with their families, friends, and communities while celebrating the uniqueness of Black people, beauty, culture, and faith,” Alexis Kerr, vice president of the Mahogany brand at Hallmark Cards, Inc, said. “Through Crown Media, the Mahogany brand will expand the power of cultural authenticity and boldness within the media landscape in ways that affirm Black women.”