‘She-Hulk’ Midseason Trailer Teases Charlie Cox’s Return as Matt Murdock (VIDEO)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is well underway and Marvel is giving their fans a peek at what’s to come in the second half of the series with a new midseason teaser trailer featuring a few familiar faces.

Perhaps the most exciting character to pop up in the nearly two-minute-long promo is Charlie Cox who reprises his role as lawyer Matt Murdock and his vigilante alter-ego Daredevil. As previously announced by Marvel, Cox will return in his role for other upcoming projects including Echo and Daredevil: Born Again, but this is his first return to the MCU since 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Like his previous cameo, Cox is crossing paths with characters for legal reasons as he encounters Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). In the trailer, he offers her some advice he knows a thing or two about himself, saying, “you’re in a unique position to do some real good. Jen Walters can use the law to help people when society fails them, She-Hulk can help people when the law fails.”

Could the lawyers be teaming up? It certainly appears that way, especially when Cox shows up in his Daredevil getup, which has a few tweaks since fans last saw his suit in Season 3 of the former Netflix show. While not much else is revealed in terms of Jennifer and Matt’s onscreen story, there’s plenty to get excited about in the trailer, above.

Expect more of Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) who is back in human and Abomination form, as well as Jameela Jamil‘s Titania who is battling Jen for the She-Hulk moniker. Check out the fun promo, above, and don’t miss new episodes of She-Hulk as they arrive each week on Disney+.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, New Episodes, Thursdays, Disney+