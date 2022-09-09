Queen Elizabeth II Tributes: A Round-Up of Scheduled TV Specials

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, TV coverage immediately began, showing what is happening in London and also paying tribute to the British monarch.

Specials began airing on networks such as ABC and NBC Thursday night, but more are planned for the coming days. Check out how TV networks are paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II below, and this list will be updated as more coverage is announced.

ABC

World News Tonight anchor David Muir and Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts are live from London on Friday, September 9 , beginning on GMA and continuing with Muir on World News Tonight. ABC News correspondents and contributors will report on the ground from London and Scotland.

, beginning on GMA and continuing with Muir on World News Tonight. ABC News correspondents and contributors will report on the ground from London and Scotland. Muir will also anchor a two-hour, live primetime special from London on Friday, September 9 at 9/8c (streaming Saturday, September 11 on Hulu). He will report on the tributes throughout the day and look ahead to the upcoming celebration of life.

CBS

Norah O’Donnell will anchor CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell from London on Friday, September 9 at 6:30/5:30c, as well as coverage across CBS News, including CBS News Streaming and CBS Mornings.

at 6:30/5:30c, as well as coverage across CBS News, including CBS News Streaming and CBS Mornings. CBS News Streaming, with anchor Lana Zak from London, will provide live coverage beginning Friday, September 9 .

. CBS Saturday Morning, on Saturday, September 10 at 7a/6c, will feature continued coverage with co-hosts Jeff Glor, Michelle Miller, and Dana Jacobson from New York.

On Sunday, September 11 , CBS Sunday Morning at 9a/8c, Jane Pauley will anchor a special 90-minute edition that focuses on Queen Elizabeth II’s life and legacy. It will include the latest news and reports from CBS News journalists around the globe.

, CBS Sunday Morning at 9a/8c, Jane Pauley will anchor a special 90-minute edition that focuses on Queen Elizabeth II’s life and legacy. It will include the latest news and reports from CBS News journalists around the globe. Face the Nation on Sunday, September 11 at 10:30a/9:30c will feature the latest on Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy and the impact of her reign on the global community from moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan.

at 10:30a/9:30c will feature the latest on Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy and the impact of her reign on the global community from moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan. On Sunday, September 11, 60 Minutes at 7/6c will include an update from London.

PBS