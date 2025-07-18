Prue Leith Breaks Silence on Rumors She’s Leaving ‘Great British Baking Show’

Prue Leith is setting the record straight when it comes to speculation about her future with The Great British Baking Show.

The South African-British restaurateur joined the popular competition series in March 2017, replacing Mary Berry, after the show changed broadcasters in the UK. She has served as a judge alongside Paul Hollywood for the past eight seasons, including the celebrity spinoffs.

However, rumors have been rampant in recent months that Leith is set to leave the show. This comes after she stepped back from the celebrity charity edition of the show that airs in the UK. In the recent Stand Up To Cancer special, Caroline Waldegrave, the managing director of Leiths School of Food and Wine, stepped in to place Leith. Reports followed that chef Cherish Finden will serve as a judge on next year’s special, taking over from Leith.

The popular TV star, who turned 85 in February, also spoke about potential retirement on The Travel Diaries podcast back in April, stating, “I haven’t got much longer; I’m 85. I want to spend as much time as I can with [my husband].”

Appearing on the British daytime talk show Lorraine on Friday (July 18), Leith addressed the rumors of her leaving The Great British Baking Show. “This is because I stopped doing celebrity, I don’t do the Stand Up To Cancer one anymore. I stopped doing that last year because I just hadn’t had a holiday in the summer for eight years,” she shared.

“I just said, ‘I can’t do it’. So, I’ve only given up the celebrity, I haven’t given up,” she continued. “I still do the Great American Bake Off, which we’re filming at the moment. I still do The Great British Bake Off, which, of course, I love.”

Leith went on to say how much she enjoys making the show, praising her colleagues, including hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond.

“It’s better than it’s ever been, I think, it’s really lovely. I think Alison has made a huge difference to the team; she’s so funny,” Leith said. “She gets on so well with Noel and with all of us, and she’s so loving. The bakers adore her, she’s like Big Mumma, you know?”

The Great British Baking Show will return to Netflix this fall.