‘RHONJ’ Star Margaret Josephs Pays Tribute to Ex-Husband Jan Who’s Died at 74

Jan Josephs, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs has died.

The 74-year-old passed away on August 26 following a sudden heart attack, according to People. Funeral services have already been held in New Jersey following Jan’s death. Margaret paid tribute to him in an emotional Instagram post shared on her profile.

“Today would have been Jan’s 75th birthday, he passed away unexpectedly last week and a piece of us died with him,” Margaret wrote on September 5. “We are heartbroken. The night before he left us we shared a beautiful conversation of how blessed we are, our children all successful and happy and that we could only brag to each other. We spoke everyday, he was my family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margaret Josephs (@therealmargaretjosephs)

Margaret goes on to praise her ex, writing, “Jan was an amazing father, grandfather, friend, partner to his girlfriend, he loved everyone unconditionally, he loved Motown, working out and Italian food, but most of all he loved his family.”

The RHONJ star shared the news as a tribute to Jan on his birthday, choosing to celebrate the life he lived. Margaret and Jan may have been divorced, but remained close as was seen on RHONJ, particularly in a clip of the two from a 2018 episode.

Calling Jan one of her best friends, Margaret tweeted that the scene depicts, “one of our Saturday morning rituals – bagels and coffee by the window. Nice little bit of nostalgia.” The pair discussed their children, who she was hoping to reconnect with at the time.

Married in 1994, Margaret and Jan were together for 17 years before divorcing. When they wed, Jan had full custody of his three kids and ended up sharing one biological child with Margaret. Names of their children haven’t been shared publicly.